Vestnik Kavkaza

49 billion dollars invested in Azerbaijan's economy since Karabakh War

49 billion dollars invested in Azerbaijan's economy since Karabakh War
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

About $49 billion has been invested in Azerbaijan's economy over the past six years, with $36 billion from foreign sources, Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said.

According to Bashirli, the national economy has grown at an average annual rate of 3.4%, while the non‑oil and gas sector has grown 6%.

"The economic policy pursued in Azerbaijan in recent years has helped maintain macroeconomic stability, diversify the economy, and strengthen financial resilience",

Bashirli said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev said Russian investment in Azerbaijan's economy had exceeded $10 billion over the past five to eight years.

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