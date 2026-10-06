8th C6 Consultative Meeting participants sign Joint statement

The heads of state of the C6 format signed documents following the 8th Consultative Meeting in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.

The ceremony was attended by the presidents of Turkmenistan (Serdar Berdimuhamedov), Azerbaijan (Ilham Aliyev), Kazakhstan (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev), Kyrgyzstan (Sadyr Japarov), Uzbekistan (Shavkat Mirziyoyev) and Tajikistan (Emomali Rahmon).

The parties signed the "Joint Statement of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia".

A "Decision on the Regulatory Documents of the Consultative Meeting" was also signed.