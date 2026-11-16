The APEC CEO Summit opens in Shenzhen, bringing together over 2,000 political and business representatives ahead of the November 18-19 leaders’ meeting, which will include trilateral talks between Russia, China and the United States.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump would meet on November 19.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov called it their first contact in this format, with significance and symbolism that were difficult to overestimate.

Xi Jinping will attend the opening and deliver a keynote speech. Putin will address the summit on November 18, discussing the global economy, Russia’s economic performance and investment potential, Ushakov said.

Russia will be represented by over 30 companies, including Sberbank, Yandex, Wildberries and major oil and gas firms. Representatives of 11 other APEC economies and 115 Fortune Global 500 companies will also attend.

The summit, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), will discuss regional economic prospects, artificial intelligence, connectivity, sustainable development, free trade and digital economy cooperation. It is expected to produce the Shenzhen Initiative, the first final document in the summit’s 30-year history to take the form of an initiative, RIA Novosti reported.