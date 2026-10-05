Abkhazian Railway clarifies winter train services to Abkhazia

Trains will continue to run to Abkhazia this winter: the "Dioskuria" train will keep its schedule, while the train from Moscow will run every other day. The "Ritsa" train is available only in the autumn, while the train from St. Petersburg operates only in summer, Abkhazian Railway (AZhD) reports.

Abkhazia can be reached in winter by the "Dioskuria" electric train or by a long-distance train from Moscow, Emir Agrba, Deputy Head of the Passenger Service at Abkhazian Railway, said.

First, he spoke about long-distance trains.

"The passenger train from St. Petersburg to Sukhum runs only during the summer season and is no longer operating. The Moscow passenger train has switched to a winter schedule and now runs every other day: on odd-numbered days in October and even-numbered days in November. It is possible that during the New Year holidays it will run every day, ”

– Emir Agrba said.

The "Dioskuria" train running between Sochi and Sukhum will keep its winter schedule and will operate twice a day.