Accident leaves Dagestan's Izberbash and four villages without water

A major accident occurred today on the Kaspiysk–Izberbash water pipeline this afternoon, effectively cutting off the water supply to the city of Izberbash and four villages in the Karabudakhkentsky District of Dagestan. Repairs could take more than three days.

Earlier today, a major accident occurred on the 1,020-mm-diameter main Kaspiysk–Izberbash water pipeline. The rupture severely restricted water supplies to four villages in Dagestan’s Karabudakhkentsky District and partially to the city of Izberbash itself, the Dagestan Emergencies Ministry reported, citing the region’s Unified Water Supply and Wastewater Operator.

"Information was received from the duty officer at the Unified Duty Dispatch Service regarding emergency water supply outages. ...A pipeline rupture was recorded near the overpass between the airport and the city of Kaspiysk. To repair the damage, the first-stage pumping station in Kaspiysk had to be shut down,”

— the ministry’s statement.