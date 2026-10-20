Vestnik Kavkaza

Agreement on TRIPP project approved in Armenia

Agreement on TRIPP project approved in Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of Armenia's parliament has approved a bill to ratify a framework agreement with the United States on the TRIPP project, which will be submitted for consideration during the next parliamentary session.

Four committee members voted in favour, one against, and one abstained.

The TRIPP initiative stems from a declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan signed last August by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the USA, which includes establishing transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

465 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.