Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara.

The Turkish FM emphasized that Türkiye attaches great importance to preserving Syria's territorial integrity and unity, warning that internal and external threats, including terrorism and attempts to divide the country, should no longer dominate Syria's agenda or destabilize the wider region.

"Comprehensive cooperation between the defense and security institutions of Türkiye and Syria is making a major contribution in this regard," Fidan said.

He added that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to help restructure the Syrian army and strengthen the capacity of the country's security institutions.

Al-Shaibani said the two countries had also agreed to accelerate plans for a railway connection extending from Türkiye through Syria to Jordan and the Gulf, remove obstacles to road transportation, and improve digital infrastructure.