Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara and Ottawa deepen cooperation in defence and energy

Ankara and Ottawa deepen cooperation in defence and energy
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye and Canada have formalised agreements on cooperation in defence and energy during the Canadian Prime Minister's visit to Türkiye.

"One of the most concrete outcomes of this visit has 7ndoubtedly been our decision to elevate our relationship with Canada to the level of a strategic partnership",

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to Erdoğan, Ankara and Ottawa aim to develop cooperation in trade, transport, and the defence industry.

The Canadian prime minister, the first from his country to visit Türkiye, stressed the importance of expanding ties with Ankara.

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