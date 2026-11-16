Turkey held bilateral meetings with officials from Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova on grain shipments, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said following the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels, held on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Noting that diplomatic efforts concerning the Black Sea were continuing, he said Türkiye was exploring ways to resume grain shipments to international markets.

"We are looking into how grain can once again reach global markets. We are talking to both Ukraine and Russia. We also discussed this issue with our European partners and Ukrainian colleagues," Fidan said.

He added that Ankara is discussing these issues in particular with Bulgaria and Romania, as they are directly affected by the situation in the Black Sea.