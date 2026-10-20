Annual inflation in Russia reaches 7,15 percent

Annual inflation in Russia stood at 7.15% as of last week, with the weekly rate slowing to 0.05%, the Ministry of Economic Development said.

The ministry's review of the price situation found annual inflation at 7.15% for the week of October 13–19.

Food prices rose 0.26% during the week, driven by a 0.73% increase in fruit and vegetables, while other food items rose 0.21%, matching the previous week.

Non‑food goods' prices fell 0.10%, and the cost of monitored services declined 0.01%.

"Annual inflation has been recorded at 7.15%",

Russian Ministry of Economic Development reported.