Annual inflation in Russia slows

According to Rosstat, Russian inflation stood at 0.08% from October 20 to 26, while prices rose by 1.14% as of October 26.

Inflation in Russia stood at 0.08% from October 20 to 26, up from 0.05% from October 13 to 19, the Rosstat report reads.

Inflation was also reported at 0.11% from October 6 to 12 and 0.96% from September 29 to October 5, when utility tariffs were indexed effective October 1.

Rosstat also reported that prices in Russia had risen by 1.14% as of October 26 and by 6.24% since the beginning of the year.

The data shows that annual inflation in Russia slowed to 7.11% as of October 26.

Fruits and vegetables prices rose by 1.3% over the above-mentioned period, following an increase of 0.7% a week earlier, the agency said.