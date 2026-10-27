Vestnik Kavkaza

Annual inflation in Russia slows

Annual inflation in Russia slows
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Rosstat, Russian inflation stood at 0.08% from October 20 to 26, while prices rose by 1.14% as of October 26.

Inflation in Russia stood at 0.08% from October 20 to 26, up from 0.05% from October 13 to 19, the Rosstat report reads. 

Inflation was also reported at 0.11% from October 6 to 12 and 0.96% from September 29 to October 5, when utility tariffs were indexed effective October 1.

Rosstat also reported that prices in Russia had risen by 1.14% as of October 26 and  by  6.24% since the beginning of the year.

The data shows that annual inflation in Russia slowed to 7.11% as of October 26.

Fruits and vegetables prices rose by 1.3% over the above-mentioned period, following an increase of 0.7% a week earlier, the agency said. 

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