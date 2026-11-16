Specialists have brought another radio and television broadcasting station back online in the Kalbajar district, part of Azerbaijan's East Zangezur economic region.

According to the Radio and Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications LLC, the second national radio and television station in Kalbajar has resumed operations, bringing the total number of restored broadcasting stations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories to 13.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev previously issued a decree to establish the Karabakh National Park on the liberated lands. The park will span five districts — including Kalbajar — and cover parts of both the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.