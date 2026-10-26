Armenia and EU discuss visa liberalisation progress

The fifth meeting of the Armenia-EU joint working group was held in Yerevan on 26 October.

The meeting was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Gert Jan Koopman, the European Commission’s Director-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood. It took place alongside a High-Level Policy Dialogue session.

According to the Armenian Government, the meeting took place in the context of deepening Armenia-EU cooperation, focusing on economic and energy resilience and key reforms under the EU’s multisector budget support programme.

During the High-Level Policy Dialogue, Armenia and the European Union assessed progress on reforms under the multisector budget support programme. The two sides discussed key benchmarks for 2026, including progress on measures required for the visa liberalisation dialogue.

Participants stressed the importance of effectively monitoring reform implementation and discussed establishing a joint technical monitoring committee to review progress regularly.