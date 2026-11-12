Armenia and Türkiye close to establishment of diplomatic relations and opening borders - Pashinyan

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia and Türkiye are close to the establishment of diplomatic ties and the opening of their borders.

Speaking at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, Pashinyan noted that the two countries have already established trade links via Georgia and are now close to the final step in the normalization process.

"I am confident that in the near future we will reach a full settlement and normalization of relations, as I had a positive meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan two days ago. We noted that we are close to the final step—the establishment of diplomatic relations and the full opening of our borders",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan held a meeting with Erdoğan in Antalya on November 11.