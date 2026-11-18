Armenia is already at the implementation stage of TRIPP, which is also referred to as the "Trump Route" or the Zangezur Corridor, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, Yerevan is in talks with Ankara on building an additional bridge on the border near Margara, and with Tehran on creating a bridge and a larger customs facility. The Prime Minister also noted that Armenia is negotiating with Georgia to increase border crossing capacity.

"Construction of the North-South [transport] corridor is proceeding at a rapid pace; we are entering the implementation program for the TRIPP project",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

Armenian Prime Minister also touched on talks with Azerbaijan, focused on the strategic planning for the Armenian-Azerbaijani border opening.