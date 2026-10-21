Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia increases exports to EU countries 15-fold

Armenia increases exports to EU countries 15-fold
© Photo: Lev Lyubimov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's exports to European Union countries increased 1.5-fold year-on-year in January-September 2026, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said.

"Armenia's exports to EU countries in January-September 2026 grew 51% compared with January-September 2025, amounting to $717 million compared to $475 million," Papoyan said.

The growth in trade with the European Union is occurring amid problems in trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which Armenia is a member of. On September 8, Armenia lodged a complaint with the EAEU over restrictions imposed by Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor on imports of Armenian goods.

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