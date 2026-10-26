Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia interested in expanding relations with EU - Pashinyan

Armenia interested in expanding relations with EU - Pashinyan
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Armenia is interested in deepening and expanding relations with the European Union, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations in the European Commission Gert Jan Koopman in Yerevan on Monday.

The Armenian PM noted the Armenian government's interest in deepening and expanding relations in the fields of transport, energy and digitalization, as well as in diversification and higher resilience of the economy.

Pashinyan noted the importance of the EU's support, which encourages Armenian exports, and the implementation of programs developing technical capabilities needed by Armenian manufacturers and exporters.

Koopman said, for his part, that the EU is ready to consistently support the process by expanding cooperation with Armenia.

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