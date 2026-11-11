Armenia may change ambassador to Russia - media

Armenia plans to carry out a personnel reshuffle at the post of the republic's ambassador in Moscow, with Samvel Mkrtchyan potentially replacing the current Ambassador Gurgen Arsenyan, hraparak.am reports, citing its sources.

Such plans have reportedly existed since the summer of this year.

"Armenian Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan, appointed in August 2024, will nevertheless return home. As it became known back in the summer, the Armenian authorities decided to replace him",

the source reported.

According to sources, the appointment of a new ambassador was delayed, so Arsenyan continued to perform his duties.

Typically, the procedure for appointing a new ambassador occurs simultaneously with the recall of the previous one, as explained in the material.

According to the publication, the Armenian leadership decided to appoint 67-year-old Samvel Mkrtchyan as head of the diplomatic mission in Russia.

Previously, he served as Armenia's Ambassador to European countries and was the republic's representative to NATO from 2004 to 2010.