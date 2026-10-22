Armenia may lose CSTO membership on November 11

Armenia could lose its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, with the issue potentially considered by the leaders of member states on November 11, Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"If this issue is brought to a meeting of the Security Collective Council, this could happen",

Masadykov said, adding that the proposal is usually made by the chairing country or another member state.

Taalatbek Masadykov referred to Article 25 of the CSTO Charter, noting that non-payment of membership fees and unfilled quota positions mean no voting rights.

Since Yerevan "froze" its membership, its representative only attends weekly permanent council meetings, listens to the issues discussed and decisions taken, and "probably reports to his capital," Masadykov said, according to TASS.

Armenia's leadership announced the "freeze" of its CSTO membership in February 2024.