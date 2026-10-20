Armenia reviews report on consequences of withdrawing from EAEU

The Armenian government has begun examining a report from EAEU member states on the implications of suspending Armenia's membership in the bloc, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on October 21.

"The document you mentioned was published only a few hours ago—I'm not even sure if 24 hours have passed yet. It is quite a substantial document; we are currently reviewing it and will analyze its contents, after which we will formulate Armenia's official position",

Armenian Foreign Minister said.

According to the minister, he is unaware of any legal mechanism by which other EAEU members could expel a fellow member.

Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan recently released the report outlining the potential consequences of suspending Armenia's membership.