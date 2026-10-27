Armenia should be expelled from CSTO - Nikolai Bordyuzha

Armenia should be expelled from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, since the country does not participate in the organization's work, but all decisions must be coordinated with it, former CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha has told RIA Novosti.

In his opinion, it would be sincere for Armenia to withdraw from the organization, but since that is not the case, the country should be expelled from the CSTO.

“If they suspend their participation, but do not leave, they remain full members of the CSTO. And if they are full members, it means that all decisions - and decisions in the CSTO are made by consensus - must be made taking into account their position. However, that position today essentially contradicts everything that is being done in the CSTO,” Bordyuzha said.

Earlier, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov had announced that the matter of expelling Armenia from the organization may be raised at the Collective Security Council meeting to be held in Moscow on November 11. In his assessment, Armenia is in violation of Articles 20 and 25 of the organization’s charter.