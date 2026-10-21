Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Prosecutor's Office seeks two-month extension of Kocharyan's detention

Armenian Prosecutor's Office seeks two-month extension of Kocharyan's detention
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian Prosecutor's Office has asked a court to extend the detention of Robert Kocharyan, a nationalist figure, one of the instigators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and leader of the "Armenia" alliance, by two months.

Kocharyan, a former president of Armenia, is the subject of a criminal investigation into bribery, money laundering, and abuse of office. Investigators allege that while in power he removed several assets from state ownership and acquired them well below their actual value.

Armenian law enforcement previously detained Artur Ohanyan, a member of the "Armenia" alliance, on suspicion of bribery.

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