Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan is expected to visit Azerbaijan next month, he told reporters.

Simonyan described the planned visit as a reciprocal one, following Azerbaijani President’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev’s visit to Armenia in June.

"My visit to Azerbaijan is planned for next month, but not to Baku," Alen Simonyan said.

According to him, this will be a reciprocal visit following Azerbaijani President’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev’s visit to Armenia. The two sides are expected to discuss cooperation and technical issues, Simonyan said.

On June 14, 2026, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Azerbaijani President’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev held a working meeting in Dilijan.