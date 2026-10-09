Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian and Turkish FMs-discuss cooperation

Armenian and Turkish FMs-discuss cooperation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed cooperation between the two countries during a telephone call on Friday.

"The ministers have discussed Armenian-Turkish cooperation. Mirzoyan and Fidan also exchanged views on regional cooperation and multilateral platforms," the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

On September 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

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