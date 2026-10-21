Armenia's economic losses from EAEU exit may amount to 40 percent of GDP

Armenia’s potential withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will entail catastrophic consequences for the country, with its losses amounting up to 40% of GDP, according to a Eurasian Rating Agency’s survey.

"Expert assessments point to catastrophic economic consequences should Armenia withdraw from the EAEU. According to expert estimates, a hypothetical withdrawal from the union could cost the country up to 40% of its GDP," the statement reads.

Key risks include the loss of preferential access to EAEU markets, the loss of advantages in the area of labor migration, the abolition of common technical regulations, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, as well as a rise in energy prices to global levels and a reduction in money transfers from Russia.