Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss power line construction under TRIPP

Representatives of the relevant structures of Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed technical issues regarding the installation of power lines within the framework of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in Goris, Armenia, on October 8, according to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the sides discussed technical issues related to the installation of electricity lines and exchanged views on relevant aspects of this area.

The report noted that particular attention was paid to coordination between the relevant structures and the next steps necessary to advance the work.