Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Gio Cristofoli, BP's Regional President, to discuss prospects for developing cooperation. The two sides addressed aspects of their long-term strategic partnership, the implementation of oil and gas projects, and initiatives in green energy.

"The importance of the policy pursued by Azerbaijan to transform the country into a regional energy hub was highlighted. There was an exchange of views regarding the development of power infrastructure links between Europe and Asia, as well as the potential for expanding this cooperation to a broader geographical area in the future",

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy reported.

The parties also discussed the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, focusing on the extraction of deep-lying gas reserves, and the prospects for the Karabakh field.

The two sides additionally addressed the provision of electricity to BP's production facilities.