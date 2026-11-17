Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed prospects for expanding energy cooperation, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

“Together with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, we reviewed the agenda of our energy cooperation in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership that unites our countries,” Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, the sides exchanged views on ensuring the sustainable operation of our energy systems and advancing our joint regional projects.