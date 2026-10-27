Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss growth of Middle Corridor freight traffic

Logistics and investment cooperation was discussed between Azerbaijan and the Dutch company C. Steinweg Group, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said.

The sides held a meeting with Ulf Boll, CEO of C. Steinweg Group, which specializes in international logistics, freight forwarding, and port operations.

"We discussed the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of Azerbaijan’s transit and logistics capabilities, the modernization of port and transport infrastructure, as well as opportunities to expand the company’s operations and investments in Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The sides also exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency of international freight transport, attracting new cargo flows via the Middle Corridor, and potential areas of cooperation with the companies of AZCON Holding.