Azerbaijan assesses first week of COP31 in Antalya

The Azerbaijani delegation had a productive week during the first seven days of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Mukhtar Babayev said.

Babayev reported that the delegation held a series of successful bilateral meetings, with participants exchanging views on shared climate priorities, building partnerships and pursuing practical cooperation.

"Building on the outcomes of COP29 in Baku, our discussions focused on how to put climate commitments into practice and sustain momentum on implementation",

Mukhtar Babayev said.

COP31 is underway in Antalya, Türkiye, running from November 9 to November 20.