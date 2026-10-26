Azerbaijan backs UAE diplomat nomination for UN secretary-general

Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative to nominate the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, for the post of UN Secretary-General, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

The response noted that Azerbaijan emphasizes the importance of a selection process, guided by the UN Charter, that is based on the candidates' professional qualifications, diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to build consensus among member states.