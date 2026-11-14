Azerbaijan clears 1,459 ha of mines in liberated lands in two weeks

A total of 185 mines and 1,343 other explosive devices were discovered and neutralized during demining operations in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories on November 2-15.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the operations conducted by agencies involved in demining activities uncovered 152 anti-personnel mines, 33 anti-tank mines and 1,343 other explosive devices.

During the reporting period, a total of 14,595,211 square metres of land, or 1,459.5 hectares, was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has called on the international community and relevant organizations to step up their support for humanitarian demining efforts.

"The problem constitutes a severe environmental disaster that undermines the right to live in a healthy environment. Landmine and unexploded ordnance blasts, as well as explosive substances remaining underground for extended periods, cause chemical contamination, destroy fertile topsoil and pollute groundwater resources," Sabina Aliyeva said.

The Ombudsperson called on the international community to step up efforts to address the problem and strengthen support for humanitarian demining activities.