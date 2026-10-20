Azerbaijan continues efforts to locate missing persons - Shahriyar Hajiyev

Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to determine the fate of missing persons, disclose information about mass graves and strengthen international cooperation in this regard, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Shahriyar Hajiyev said during an interactive dialogue with the Chair of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Over 4000 persons are registered as missing in relation to the former conflict. In the meantime, since the end of the conflict, 32 mass graves containing the remains of 253 individuals have been discovered, he noted.

According to him, providing all necessary information on burial sites, in particular mass graves, opening of archives and collection of witness statements are among the measures to be implemented for realisation of the right to know for missing persons' families.