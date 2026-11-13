Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Syria by 56 percent

According to Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Syria received approximately 157 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in September, up nearly 56% from the same month last year.

The EPDK reports that nearly 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas was exported from Azerbaijan to Syria over the first nine months of the year.

Azerbaijani gas supplies to Syria began in August 2025, with the fuel reaching the country via transit through Türkiye through the Kilis (Türkiye) – Aleppo (Syria) interconnector.