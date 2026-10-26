Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan is a stable and good partner for Russia, Putin says

Владимир Путин и Ильхам Алиев
© Photo: Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Azerbaijan, describing Baku as a good partner for Moscow in many areas.

Azerbaijan is a stable and good partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit currently taking place in Moscow.

The Russian leader made the statement while commenting on speeches delivered by participants at the event.

"Azerbaijan is our stable and good partner in a great many areas, including the energy sector,”

— Vladimir Putin said. 

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