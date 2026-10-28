Azerbaijan joins Mecca Convention

Azerbaijan has joined the Mecca Convention, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said within third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Baku.

“Azerbaijan has today joined the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation,” Kamran Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan had already signed the Convention and do hope that it would be ratified in the near future.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that Azerbaijan would chair the organization in the coming years, stressing that this once again demonstrates President Ilham Aliyev’s political will in the fight against corruption.