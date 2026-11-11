Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day on November 12

Today, on November 12, Azerbaijan celebrates the Constitution Day.

Post on the occasion of November 12 - the Day of Constitution has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, adopted in 1995, is the first constitution of independent Azerbaijan.

The first constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921 at the All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress. New edition of the Constitution was adopted at the 4th All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress on March 14, 1925.

The final edition of the Constitution of Azerbaijan SSR, adopted on April 21, 1978, was in line with the USSR Constitution, like the previous editions.