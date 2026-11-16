Azerbaijan is marking the National Revival Day on November 17.

The 1988 events are regarded in Azerbaijan as the start of the national liberation movement and the main factor in gaining independence.

November 17 has been marked as the Day of National Revival since 1992.

A post marking National Revival Day has been shared on the official social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of National Revival Day.