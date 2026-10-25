Azerbaijan participating in Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow

The 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is taking place in Moscow. The forum is attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

In his speech, the minister addressed challenges in the global gas market, the growing role of natural gas in energy security, investment needs, and Azerbaijan’s gas policy.

It was noted that geopolitical tensions, security risks along supply routes, and shifting priorities in energy policy are increasing uncertainty in the gas market.

At the same time, the electrification of the economy, the development of artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as the need to balance renewable energy, are strengthening the strategic importance of natural gas.

“Investment decisions for reliable gas supplies tomorrow must be made today,” Parviz Shahbazov said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s gas strategy, which is based on energy security and long-term partnerships, the minister noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is a successful model of cooperation.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has expanded its gas production and export capacity and increased its participation in international gas projects to meet growing demand. It was noted that policies on renewable energy and energy efficiency support the country’s gas export policy.