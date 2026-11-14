Azerbaijan strengthening control over Caspian coastal areas

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to improve state management in the coastal areas of the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
- To ensure sustainable development and environmental stability, organize the coordinated activities of state bodies involved in the execution of management and control functions within the coastal areas of the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea, enhancing the efficiency and agility of operations in this sphere; implementing digital management models, ensuring the effective management of land in these areas, and improving state control mechanisms regarding the use and protection of such land, the decree tasks,
- Entrust the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan with implementing a unified state policy on land management, use and protection along the coastal area of the Caspian Sea, within the section belonging to Azerbaijan (excluding islands, inhabited areas and areas designated for settlement, areas used for industrial, energy, port, defense and border protection purposes, as well as other areas with special status established by regulatory legal acts), as well as coordinating the activities of state bodies involved in management and oversight of the coastal area in accordance with their respective areas of responsibility,
- Increase the staff limit of the Service by 40 units to organize management within the coastal zone,
- The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must submit proposals for the creation of an information system that ensures the storage of up-to-date maps and data based on Geographic Information Systems, as well as management in this sphere. Take appropriate measures to ensure implementation of the state administration of lands in the coastal zone, including their allocation for use, by the Service based on the "single window" principle via the E-Government Information System.