Azerbaijan to increase gas exports to Europe

According to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the pipeline to Europe is fully utilised, with Azerbaijan currently supplying gas to 10 EU member states via interconnectors in Bulgaria.

Ilham Aliyev made the remarks during a roundtable titled "Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity, and Affordable Energy," held as part of the 9th European Political Community summit in Dublin.

Addressing the expansion of pipeline infrastructure, Aliyev noted that steps have already been taken to raise the capacity of the gas pipeline system toward Greece and Italy from 10 billion to 11.2 billion cubic meters.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that any further growth in European supplies would depend on new gas fields being discovered and developed.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's total gas production reached 50.92 billion cubic meters, of which 38.88 billion cubic meters was marketable gas. While official forecasts for 2026 projected 48.44 billion and 38 billion cubic meters respectively, the total volume for the first half of the year alone has already reached 24.5 billion cubic meters.