Azerbaijan transports 12 mln tons via transport corridors

A total of 12.081 million tons of cargo was transported by rail, 5.3701 million tons by sea and 8.490 million tons by road across Azerbaijan's transport corridors in the period from January through September 2026.

According to the State Statistics Committee, cargo transportation volumes amounted to 447,000 tons along the South-West transport corridor, 3.886 million tons along the North-West corridor, 6.867 million tons along the North-South corridor and 14.741 million tons along the East-West corridor.

Of the latter, 7.507 million tons were transported along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) corridor.

Transit cargo accounted for 47% of total rail freight and 46.6% of road freight transportation.