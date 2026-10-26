Azerbaijani Deputy FM meets with UNESCO Deputy Director-General

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with UNESCO Deputy Director-General Asa Regner in Baku, according to the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, the meeting addressed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, as well as intercultural dialogue, education, science, artificial intelligence, cultural heritage, sustainable tourism, the Man and the Biosphere Programme, and support for African countries and small island states.

It was noted that the Framework Agreement signed in 2013 and the Azerbaijan–UNESCO Trust Fund established that year play an important role in advancing cooperation. Azerbaijan’s interest in continuing to support UNESCO programmes and projects in line with the country’s national priorities was also emphasized.

Satisfaction was expressed with UNESCO’s active participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. It was noted that the organization had hosted three panel discussions as part of the forum.

Elnur Mammadov provided information on the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028 and the Digital Development Council. It was noted that artificial intelligence technologies are being applied to promote the country’s development and digitalize public services.

Asa Regner thanked Azerbaijan for the successful organization of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and for its cooperation. She highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s support for African countries, gender equality, girls’ education and small island states, which are among UNESCO’s priority areas.