Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State discuss strategic partnership

The head of Azerbaijan's foreign ministry held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart. The two sides discussed the strategic partnership between their countries.

On Monday, October 5, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Azerbaijani ministry reported the details of the call.

The strategic partnership between the two nations was the central topic of discussion. The parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and the future direction of their development.

The conversation emphasized that Baku and Washington have made significant progress in developing their strategic partnership following the historic summit held in the US on August 8, 2025.

Bayramov and Rubio highlighted the importance of the work being done by working groups in further deepening US-Azerbaijani cooperation, focused on priority areas defined by the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the two countries.