Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, new Georgian ambassador meet in Baku

The head of Azerbaijan's foreign ministry met with the new Georgian ambassador in Baku on Tuesday. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgia’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan Giorgi Zakharashvili met in Baku on October 6, a statement posted on the Azerbaijani ministry's social media pages reads.

During the meeting, Bayramov congratulated the Georgian diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing relations between Baku and Tbilisi across various areas. In particular, they discussed trade and economic ties, cooperation in energy security, transport, communications and defense.