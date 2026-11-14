Azerbaijani film wins top award at International Film Festival The Hague

Azerbaijani short feature film "The Dance of Triumph" has won the top award in the "Global Peace, Harmony and Human Rights" category at the 2026 International Film Festival The Hague.

Co-produced by Adibin Evi and ASAN TV, the film was selected as the winner from among four finalists representing Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Palestine and Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

A 13-member jury reviewed 503 films submitted to the festival since the beginning of the year, selecting 63 films from 23 countries for the program held in The Hague on November 13-15.