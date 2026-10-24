Azerbaijani wrestler crowned five-time world champion

Azerbaijani wrestler Eldeniz Azizli has won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Competing in the 55kg category, Azizli defeated Iran’s Payam Ahmadi 3-1 in the final to become a five-time world champion.

Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has become world champion, winning the country’s second gold medal at the World Championships in Astana.

Suleymanov claimed the gold medal with an 8-3 victory over Moldova’s Alexandrin Gutu in the 77kg final.