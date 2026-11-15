Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman, has called on the global community to increase support for humanitarian demining efforts.

According to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, landmines and unexploded ordnance remain a critical threat to the people of Azerbaijan.

Aliyeva urged relevant entities to take more proactive measures to address landmine contamination, noting that these weapons pose a direct threat to the right to life.

The Ombudsman stressed that the international community can play a vital role in upholding the right of Azerbaijani citizens to live in safety.

The statement also highlights that landmine contamination causes significant environmental damage, as "explosions and the long-term presence of munitions in the ground lead to chemical contamination, which harms the fertile topsoil and groundwater".

Aliyeva further noted that the issue is particularly relevant in the context of the COP31 conference.