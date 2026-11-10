Azerbaijan's defense, security spending to reach nearly 9 bln manat

Azerbaijan's defense and national security expenditures are projected at 8.8 billion manat in 2027, accounting for nearly 21% of state budget expenditures.

Army funding will amount to approximately 5 billion manats ($3.2 billion).

Expenditures on judicial, law enforcement, and prosecutorial authorities are expected to reach 3.4 billion manat, which will exceed 2026 expenditures by 3%.

Extra-budgetary expenditures of organizations in the defense and national security sector will amount to 443 million manats. Approximately 21 million manats will be directed toward specific defense requirements.

In early October, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party: