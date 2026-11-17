The New Development Bank (NDB) announced it had signed a $300 million loan agreement with Uzbekistan to support low-carbon energy development, marking the bank's first project in its newest member country.

The loan will finance the first phase of a low-carbon energy development project, supporting initiatives in solar, wind, hydro and nuclear power. The project aims to help Uzbekistan meet growing energy demand, reduce its heavy reliance on natural gas and improve energy security, according to the bank.